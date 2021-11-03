Critically injured CMC student Akib’s condition improves

Chittagong Medical College (CMC) student Md Mahadi Akib, who was under life-support after being severely injured in a clash between two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) factions on Saturday, is in improved condition.

"Akib's condition has improved gradually. He has taken liquid food today. He also shook hands and spoke with the doctor after standing up at that time," Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Neurosurgery Department Head Prof Dr SM Noman Khaled Chowdhury said.

Akib's brain has been severely damaged due to external injury. His skull sustained a heavy blow, causing internal bleeding in the brain, Dr Noman told The Business Standard.

"Decisions on future treatment will be taken after waiting for a few more days (and observing his condition)," he added.

Akib, who hails from the Burichang police station area of Cumilla, is in the second year of his MBBS programme in CMC.

Students said that around 11pm on 29 October a clash broke out among two factions of BCL at the main residential hall of the medical college. Two students named Mahfuzul Haque, 23 and Naimul Islam, 20 were injured.

Following this incident, another clash ensued on Saturday morning.

Md Emon Sikder, a witness of the incident and also a BCL leader of CMC, told TBS that the opponents attacked Akib in front of the CMCH main gate at 9am on 30 October.

"Akib was bound by a rickshaw chain around his neck. He was hit with a glass bottle on the head. Later, his head was smashed with a hockey stick," he said.

Panchlaish Police Station Inspector Sadiqur Rahman told TBS that Akib's friends filed a case with the police station on 30 October, against 16 identified and eight unidentified persons. A section of the BCL, led by fifth-year student Toufiqur Rahman, filed the case.

Two BCL activists named Raktim Dey, 21, and Enamul Hossain alias Shimanto, 21, were arrested in this connection on the night of 30 October. Both of them are second-year students of CMC, he added.

Meanwhile, the medical college was shut down on 30 October for an indefinite period following the series of clashes.

