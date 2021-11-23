CMC to reopen after indefinite closure on 27 November

Bangladesh

23 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 06:14 pm

CMC to reopen after indefinite closure on 27 November

23 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 06:14 pm
CMC to reopen after indefinite closure on 27 November

Chittagong Medical College (CMC) will reopen on Saturday (27 November) after the closure following a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) CMC unit.

The authorities have also decided to suspend 30 students for several terms for their involvement in the clash.

CMC principal Prof Dr Shahena Akter made the decision in an academic council meeting on Tuesday morning.

However, no decision was taken on reopening students' dormitories during the meeting.

On 30 October CMC closed for an indefinite period following the clashes. 

A student named Akib, 21, was injured critically during the conflict. His brain had been damaged due to external injury. 

His skull was crushed by a heavy blow, causing internal bleeding in the brain. He was released from the hospital after 19 days on Thursday last.  

All students' dormitories were closed immediately after the incident. 

