Clashes between New Market traders, Dhaka College students leave 1 dead, 50 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 10:35 pm

Related News

Clashes between New Market traders, Dhaka College students leave 1 dead, 50 injured

The reason behind the clashes is still confusing with different parties making different claims

TBS Report 
19 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 10:35 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A day-long conflict between shopkeepers of the New Market area, students of the adjacent Dhaka College and police left at least one person dead and more than 50 injured.

The deceased was identified as Nahid Hasan, 18, said Bachchu Mia, who is in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Nahid, who used to work for a courier service company located in the Bata Signal area, died while being treated at DMCH, the police official said.

The reason for the clashes was still confusing with different parties making different claims.

It all began in the form of an argument after some Dhaka College students reportedly refused to pay bills at a restaurant on Monday night, according to the New Market traders. The argument quickly took a violent turn and exploded around midnight.

But, a police source citing CCTV footage said the conflict began after employees of two fast-food shops in New Market got into an altercation where the Dhaka College students joined later.

At one point the argument turned violent and reports of students being injured spread in the area, resulting in Dhaka College students coming out on the road.

The clash

On Monday, the clashes stopped after the police intervened around midnight.

However, the fight resumed the next morning and continued sporadically throughout the day, injuring dozens including students, shopkeepers, pedestrians, hawkers, and journalists. At one point an ambulance was vandalised as well.

The students alleged that the police targeted them rather than trying to bring the clash to a halt.

Nearly two hours after the clashes resumed yesterday, the police intervened and fired tear shells at the students. The shopkeepers were seen throwing bricks and stones toward the students while standing right next to the police officers. The students at this point backtracked for a while only to come back later. 

The students allegedly lit up a portion of the Noorjahan Market on fire.

In the meantime, Dhaka College authorities announced that the institution will remain closed till 5 May. They also asked students to leave their residential hall.

But the students refused to accept the authorities' decision and declared they will continue the fight.

On their behalf, Ismail Samrat, the main coordinator of the 7 college movement, announced a protest in Nilkhet at 11 am on Wednesday.

The shopkeepers have demanded compensation for the damages done to their businesses during the clash.

Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, said the damages could be worth hundreds of crores of taka due to the closure of the markets before Eid.

Meanwhile, most of the injured have been treated at nearby hospitals.

"Since Tuesday morning, at least 50 people have been treated at DMCH," Bachchu Mia said, adding that most suffered light injuries and were released after giving primary treatment.

However, four people, including two businessmen were seriously injured and remain admitted. The two traders have been admitted to the ICU unit of the hospital, Bacchu Mia said. In addition, a Dhaka College student who also suffered a serious injury is being treated at the ICU unit of a private hospital in the city.

Top News

New Market clash / Dhaka College / New Market / clash / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

7h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

11h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

10h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

25m | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

25m | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

2h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target