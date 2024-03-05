Chunnu alleges lack of coordination in fire safety drives

Referring to the fire incident on Bailey Road, the Secretary General of the Jatiya Party said that he does not know what steps have been taken by the government after the fire incident on Bailey Road

File photo of Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Photo: Collected
File photo of Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party MP elected from Kishoreganj and Opposition Chief Whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu today (5 March) alleged a lack of coordination in the drives against risky and unauthorised buildings operating amid fire risk.

"A magistrate went and destroyed a shop. Another goes and says stop. The authorities need to take a concerted, slow and steady approach in conducting fire safety drives," he said.

He said while participating in an unscheduled discussion in Parliament.

Referring to the fire incident on Bailey Road, the Secretary General of the Jatiya Party said that he does not know what steps have been taken by the government after the fire incident on Bailey Road.

"But I have seen that various departments are working so quickly," he said.

He said that some 10,106 buildings are risky in Dhaka city, and among those, eight markets are risky.

"If safety measures are not taken after discussion with the owners and builders of these buildings, another accident may happen at any time," he said. 

Ruling party MP elected from reserved women's seat Tarana Halim said that after such a fire in old Dhaka, the decision was taken to shift the chemical factories, but the local people didn't cooperate.

She requested all the government departments to do their work in a coordinated way. "And people will support it. It will save their lives."

