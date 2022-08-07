Chinese foreign minister wraps his Dhaka visit

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 01:49 pm

During Wang Yi's visit, Bangladesh and China signed a total of four MoUs  with the aim to boost bilateral cooperation

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrapped up his Dhaka visit and left for Mongolia on Sunday (7 August).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP bid adieu to his Chinese counterpart at 10:45am on Sunday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Before leaving, Wang Yi took part in a bilateral meeting with Dr AK Abdul Momen. 

In the meeting, Abdul Momen proposed to negotiate with Myanmar again through the mediation of Beijing for the repatriation of Rohingyas. Wang Ye also assured cooperation.

After the meeting, four agreements and one memorandum of understanding were signed between Dhaka and Beijing.

Wang Yi expressed satisfaction with Dhaka's position in the recent global context.

The Chinese foreign minister came to Dhaka to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh leadership.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque received the Chinese foreign minister at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5pm on Saturday (6 August).

