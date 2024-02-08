China firmly supports Bangladesh in opposing external interference: Ambassador Yao Wen

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen calls on Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday. Photo: UNB

China firmly supports Bangladesh in opposing external interference and safeguarding judicial sovereignty, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Thursday.

The Ambassador said this when he called on Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday. He also congratulated the minister on his reappointment.

China is willing to further deepen judicial exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, said Yao.

The law minister thanked China for its long-term firm support to Bangladesh in safeguarding sovereignty and opposing external interference.

He appreciated China for its facilitation and contribution to Bangladesh's national development.

He said the traditional friendship between Bangladesh and China has laid a concrete foundation for judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Bangladesh is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with China in judicial cooperation, added the minister.

Dr Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division and Political Director of the Embassy were present at the time.