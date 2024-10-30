India, China complete troops pull-back from border face-off points, Indian defence official says

Asia

Reuters
30 October, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 05:25 pm

India, China complete troops pull-back from border face-off points, Indian defence official says

The nuclear-armed neighbours reached a deal last week on patrolling the frontier to end a four-year military stand-off, paving the way for improved political and business ties between them

Reuters
30 October, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 05:25 pm
India&#039;s Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir&#039;s Ganderbal district June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

India and China have completed pulling back their troops from two face-off points on their disputed Himalayan frontier in the Indian territory of Ladakh, an Indian defence official said on Wednesday.

The nuclear-armed neighbours reached a deal last week on patrolling the frontier to end a four-year military stand-off, paving the way for improved political and business ties between them.

