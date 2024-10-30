India, China complete troops pull-back from border face-off points, Indian defence official says
The nuclear-armed neighbours reached a deal last week on patrolling the frontier to end a four-year military stand-off, paving the way for improved political and business ties between them
India and China have completed pulling back their troops from two face-off points on their disputed Himalayan frontier in the Indian territory of Ladakh, an Indian defence official said on Wednesday.
