India, China complete troops pull-back from border face-off points, Indian defence official says

India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

India and China have completed pulling back their troops from two face-off points on their disputed Himalayan frontier in the Indian territory of Ladakh, an Indian defence official said on Wednesday.

The nuclear-armed neighbours reached a deal last week on patrolling the frontier to end a four-year military stand-off, paving the way for improved political and business ties between them.