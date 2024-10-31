BNP delegation to visit Beijing at Chinese Communist Party's invitation in November

A four-member BNP delegation is set to travel to China in early November at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The delegation will participate in a programme scheduled to be held in Beijing from November 7 to 16, said BNP Organising Secretary Anindya Islam Amit.

The delegation comprises BNP Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Organising Secretary Anindya Islam Amit, and Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal Joint Secretary Mahmuda Habiba.

A letter signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said an event, titled Political Party Plus Cooperation, will be held in Beijing with representatives from Southeast and South Asian countries.

It also said the Communist Party of China has invited BNP and other political leaders from around the world to take part in the event.