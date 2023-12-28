Child among 3 killed as SUV ploughs into pedestrians in Khilkhet; driver held

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested the driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians in Dhaka's Khilkhet last night, killing three people and injuring one.

The deceased were identified as Yasin,8, Amrina Haque, 27, and Ujjwal Pandey, 26.

The driver of the vehicle, Dishan, was arrested on Thursday in a case filed by victim Armina's husband at Khilkhet police station, said the Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Aminul Bashar.

Yasin died on the spot while Amrina and Ujjwal were pronounced dead after they were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital(DMCH) following the accident.

Yasin's father Md Sumon, 35, sustained serious injury in the accident and currently undergoing treatment at DMCH.

The incident took place around 9pm on Wednesday under the Khilkhet footover bridge, Khilkhet police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Aminul Bashar confirmed.

Khilkhet police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Mosharraf said that a speeding Land Cruiser heading toward the city collided with the island beneath the footover bridge and crushed the pedestrians standing there.

SI Mosharraf further said, "The driver of the SUV could not be arrested as he fled the scene soon after the accident but legal measures in this regard are in progress."

