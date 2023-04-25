Chattogram port celebrates 136th anniversary

Chattogram Port celebrated its 136th anniversary on Tuesday (25 April) with various activities.

At the beginning of the day at 9:30am, the national flag was hoisted by Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan at the square in front of Bandar Bhavan, reads a press release.

After that, the chairman cut a cake with all members, department heads, officers, and employees of the Port Authority.

Later at 12:00pm, a view exchange meeting was held with journalists at the Shahid Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Munshi Auditorium.