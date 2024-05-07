Turkish ship sails into Ctg for three-day goodwill visit

Marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Turkey diplomatic relations, the Turkish Navy ship TCG Kinaliada arrived at Chattogram Port today for a three-day goodwill visit.

Senior Bangladesh Navy officials and the Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh welcomed the ship at the New Mooring Container Terminal. A military band from the Bangladesh Navy added a celebratory touch to the welcoming ceremony.

Later, Turkish Ambassador Ramis Sen and Bangladesh Navy officials toured the TCG Kinaliada.

The navy ship is currently on a four-and-a-half-month voyage, having visited 24 ports across 20 countries. This mission aims to strengthen ties between the Turkish Navy and the navies of visited nations, promoting positive bilateral relations.

The TCG Kinaliada will be stationed in Chattogram Port for the next three days, with 152 officers and sailors on board.

During their visit, the captain and representatives from the Turkish High Commission in Bangladesh will hold courtesy calls with dignitaries, including the commander of Chattogram Naval Area, the commander of BN Fleet, and the chairman of Chattogram Port.

The officers and sailors will also have the opportunity to tour Bangladesh Navy bases and installations in Chattogram, along with other local sites of interest.

The TCG Kinaliada is scheduled to depart Chattogram Port on 9 May.