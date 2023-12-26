Chattogram-4: 'Health official' running as independent candidate breaching electoral code of conduct

Md Salauddin, a health assistant at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex and independent candidate from the Chittagong-4 constituency

A health official is vying for the next parliamentary election as an independent candidate from the Chittagong-4 constituency, allegedly concealing his professional identity in the nomination paper.

The accused official is Md Salauddin, a health assistant at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex.

He submitted his nomination paper mentioning his profession as "business" instead of government service.

According to sources, his nomination paper was rejected by the returning officer concerned and the Election Commission on the ground of "fraudulence" in collecting signatures of one percent of voters. He later got back his candidacy by appealing to the court.

Dr Nur Uddin Rashed, Sitakunda Health and Family Welfare Officer, said Salahuddin has been working as a health assistant at the health complex for several years.

He collected the nomination papers as an independent candidate for Chattogram-4 constituency without informing the higher authorities.

"When we got to know, a show cause letter was sent to him on November 11, but he did not respond," said Dr Nur Uddin.

"Then I issued a second and third show cause letter to him on December 18 and 25, but he still did not reply," he said.

"I also informed the matter to the civil surgeon of Chattogram, the divisional commissioner and the returning officer," said Dr Nur Uddin.

He also sent a written complaint to all authorities concerned, including the Election Commission secretary, director general of the Health Department, and the UNO, to take action against Salahuddin for participating in the election.

When asked, Assistant Returning Officer and Sitakunda UNO KM Rafiqul Islam said that he has yet to receive a copy of the written complaint. He will inform the returning officer and the Election Commission to take action upon receiving the complaint, he added.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said they officially informed the EC of the matter, asking to take necessary action against Salahuddin as per the rules.

When asked, Salahuddin said that he started electioneering on Monday after receiving the electoral symbol "rocket". However, when asked about the issue of concealing his designation as a health official, he cut the call.