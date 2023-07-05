Charges pressed against 26 Biman staff over question paper leak

The Detective Branch of police has filed charge-sheet against 30 including 26 employees of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in a case lodged over the leaking of question paper of a recruitment exam for 10 posts at the national flag carrier.

Confirming the matter to BSS, police sub-inspector Farid Uddin, working at the general registration wing at the chief metropolitan magistrate court, said investigation officer and DB inspector Md Alamgir Hossain Patwari filed the charge-sheet recently.

The charge-sheeted accused include MT operators Jahangir Alam, Mahfuzul Alam, Enamul Haque, Md Masud, Md Mahbub Ali, MLSS's Md Jahid Hasan, Harunur Rashid, Sobhan, Jakir Hossain, office assistant Awlad Hossain and helper Zabed Hossain.

The IO in his charge-sheet alleged the accused were collecting, leaking and distributing question papers among the job seekers for money with dishonest purposes for some time. They all seem to be the members of question paper leak gang.

The recruitment test was scheduled to be held on 21 October 2022. But the allegation of question paper leak surfaced on the date of exam and it was suspended within an hour of the exam. The case was filed under Digital Security Act with Airport Police Station on 26 October.