Changes to DSA driven by necessity: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said alterations to the Digital Security Act (DSA) have been implemented due to pressing needs.

"Numerous discussions have revolved around the law. The Prime Minister also instructed the law minister to study the landscape of digital and cyber laws in other countries and their regulatory mechanisms. Following this assessment, the Law Minister introduced certain modifications to the DSA," said the home minister.

Explaining further, the home boss said, "The adjustments primarily involve increasing fines while reducing jail terms, and this was done based on necessity."

He conveyed this information to reporters while unveiling the logo and website of the government-funded feature film 'Bangabandhur Renu' at the Nalinikanta Bhattasali Gallery of the National Museum in the capital on Monday (7 August).

When asked whether the amended law would contribute to enhancing the law and order situation, the minister said, "Law enforcement agencies continuously work, and will continue to undertake necessary actions to improve law and order situation. However, the Cyber Act does not directly correlate with the enhancement of law and order."

He further elaborated, "The changes have been crafted with a focus on feedback from numerous quarters regarding the existing law."

