Cox's Bazar beach under CCTV camera surveillance: DIG of tourist police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 04:26 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Round-the-clock surveillance has been started in Cox's Bazar beach area after installing CCTV cameras in important spots, said Deputy Inspector General of Tourist Police Md Abu Kalam Siddique.

Cox's Bazar, the world's longest beach, will be a 100% safe area for local and foreign tourists, said the DIG during a view exchange meeting with businessmen related to tourism in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday (12 September).

Work is underway to ensure the presence of tourist police in all important spots of this tourist district, said the DIG.

Tourism is an important part of the national economy, said Abu Kalam Siddique while adding that if the arrival of foreign tourists along with domestic tourists is increased here, the revenue of the national economy will increase.

The Tourist Police will do whatever is necessary to make it a safe tourist zone, he said.

In the meeting, the business leaders highlighted various complications, problems and possibilities in the tourism sector. The DIG of Tourist Police also promised to solve it by discussing it.

Additional District Magistrate Md Yamin Hossain, Additional DIG of Chattogram Division of Tourist Police Bidhan Tripura, President of Cox's Bazar District Press Club and Cox's Bazar Journalist Union Abu Taher, President of Hotel Motel Guest House Owners Association Abul Kashem Sikdar, General Secretary Salim Newaz and others spoke.

