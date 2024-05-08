Cars damaged by gunfire outside International School Dhaka

At least two cars suffered damage as gunfire was reported at the Dhaka International School (ISD) premises in Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area today (8 May) afternoon.

The bullet was fired from a gun of a security personnel of a local conglomerate. The security team went to the school to pick up the son of the head of the business group from the school," Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant police commissioner, Badda Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"The security personnel of the business group went to school to pick up the student after the school hours ended. The gun was accidentally fired from the security guard's weapon. Two cars were damaged but no one was injured," he said.

"Two cars were damaged. Other than that nothing much happened. The bullet was fired due to carelessness. Still, the matter is being looked into. Details will be known later," he added.