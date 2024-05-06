How schools can help children when playgrounds are shrinking

'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy' is the phrase that goes beyond mere stretches of words. This is particularly true for the children and teenagers growing up in Bangladesh's urban areas today. They mostly remain inactive when they have no classes to attend, precisely because there is serious scarcity of playgrounds.

Even the World Health Organisation recognises that there is an acute shortage of playgrounds in Bangladesh, especially in Dhaka. Only 16 per cent of residents of Dhaka city can reportedly avail of nine square meters of open space required for each individual.

In Dhaka city, one hundred forty one out of 235 playgrounds are restricted to the public, finds a research conducted by Institute for Planning and Development (IPD). In fact, inadequate number of playgrounds across the country push children and teenagers to spend more time indoors, in this digital age.

In Western countries, parents take their kids to playgrounds to help them spend some joyful time. Being active is critical for children and teenagers to grow properly. Physical activities allow them to avoid developing lifestyle diseases such as obesity and also heart ailments and diabetes at one stage. Active kids and teens tend to perform better in school.

However, these days, Bangladeshi children and teenagers in general are deprived of an active lifestyle. Lack of access to parks and playgrounds is making them spend more time with digital devices, Thus they have been more exposed to threats of ruining healthy childhood amd future.

In the cyberspace, most teenagers are bound to meet unknown and unwanted people and in some cases, they are getting involved with teen gangs. IPD has also pointed out that the shortage of playgrounds is playing an essential role in the increase of teen gangs and drugs. Bangladesh has seen a rise in teen gangs in recent times. Certain inappropriate content available on cyberspace is also affecting mental well-being of children. Such a situation may destroy an entire generation.

In the digital world, video games, and movies, fighting people and violence might be normal, but it's completely different in the real world -- these are illegal. In this context, the parents and the society as a whole need to ensure that children and teenagers don't spend too much time in the virftual world. Creating and keeping more open space are essential for the kids. We should continue to build sufficient parks and playgrounds for children and youth while authorities formulate required policies and provide supports. Schools can also play an important role in this regard.

Very few schools across the country have their own playgrounds. Encouraging schools to build adequate playgrounds will help tackle multiple problems. In sports activities, people are encouraged to achieve success, appreciate the team, and boost leadership qualities. Positive mentoring helps students to perform better in life and develop a positive mindset incusive of capacity to accept failure.

Mentally and emotionally healthy students tend to focus more on their studies. Through sports at school, students do interact more with friends and peers from the institutions instead of random people of the digital world. This helps develop confidence and consequently, sporty boys and girls don't hesitate to step forward during a crisis. Young people can only participate in sports when they have adequate fields, playgrounds, and parks. Authorities related to urban planning may focus on developing safe playgrounds and parks. Schools should be encouraged to build fields and playgrounds to encourage students to play.

Schools may also integrate sports into the curriculum to transform the learning experience. International Baccalaureate (IB) requires physical education as part of the curriculum. Schools that follow IB programs such International School Dhaka (ISD), ensure that their students have access to safe and proper playgrounds for physical activities.

Other schools may also make some arrangements for their students to take part in sports. Schools having playgrounds may keep those open in the afternoon for their students. As learners spend a significant amount of time at educational institutions, schools should offer students appropriate facilities so that they can grow up to be well-rounded and well-balanced individuals.

Dan Hayley is the Athletics Director and Head of Pastoral Care at International School Dhaka (ISD)

