Captain Nawshad's body to be brought back on Thursday 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 01:33 pm

Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum. Photo: Collected
Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum. Photo: Collected

The body of Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, Biman pilot who died on Sunday following a heart attack in mid-air, will be brought back to the country at 8:30am Thursday.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali told reporters at the secretariat on Wednesday.

Captain Nawshad suffered a heart attack mid-air on 27 August and the flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines had to make an emergency landing at India's Nagpur airport.   

The Dhaka-bound flight BG-022 was carrying 126 passengers from Muscat.

Soon after the emergency landing, the pilot was rushed to nearby Hope Hospital. He was later shifted to Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur. There he was declared dead on Sunday.

