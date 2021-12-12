Canada’s Food Security Institute opens its office in Dhaka

The Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) of Canada's University of Saskatchewan (USask) has opened its regional office in Dhaka in a bid to enhance cooperation in research among agriculture research institutes of Canada and Bangladesh.

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Sunday inaugurated the office, set up on the premises of the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC), in Farmgate of the capital city.

At the opening ceremony, GIFS-Canada and Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council have signed an agreement to share their expertise in the agricultural sector.

BARC Executive Chairman Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar and GIFS Chief Operating Officer Stephen Visscher have inked the deal on behalf of the respective organisation.

The Agriculture Minister said the Saskatchewan province has a worldwide reputation for producing versatile and quality agricultural food. With opening this office in Dhaka, cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector will be further strengthened and Bangladesh can utilise its technology and experience.

Canadian province Saskatchewan's Agriculture Minister David Marit joined and addressed the programme virtually.

David Marit said, "The establishment of this office would further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector. We need to work together to meet the food needs of a growing population and make its food security sustainable. To this end, we will work together."

Dr Md Abdur Razzaque said there are many challenges to sustain the growth of agricultural production in the future and increase it further. Of those, one is the challenge of tackling climate change.

The GIFS Regional Office will play an important role in addressing these challenges and making Bangladesh's food security sustainable, he hoped.

The GIFS of Canada and BARC of Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on multidisciplinary research, training and development partnership to help promote sustainable food security in the country.

The aim of the five-year MoU, signed on 10 February 2020, is also to set up Bangabandhu Research Chair at GIFS in Canada, GIFS Regional office in Dhaka and "Bangabandhu-Pierre Trudeau Agricultural Technology Centre" in Bangladesh.