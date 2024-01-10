Cabinet will have combination of elders, freshers: Quader

File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: BSS
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: BSS

The new cabinet after the 12th national parliamentary polls will be formed in combination with the elders and freshers, said Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday (10 January).

"New and old ones will be included in the new cabinet. The Speaker and the Leader of the House will decide who will be the Leader of the Opposition in parliament after discussion," he said according to a report by the BSS.

He was talking to the journalists after the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected members of parliament (MPs) at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) in Dhaka.

Replying to a query over the size of the new cabinet, Quader said only Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has the authority to fix the size of the cabinet.

The new prime minister and speaker will decide who the opposition party will be, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader also reiterated. 

In regards to the meeting of the AL parliamentary party held at the Jatiya Sangsad after the oath-taking ceremony, Quader said, "During the same meeting, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was nominated to be elected as the speaker. Shamsul Haque Tuku was nominated to be re-elected as the deputy speaker." 

The party has also decided to make Begum Matia Chowdhury the deputy leader of the House, he added.

