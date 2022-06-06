Bus killing 4 in Savar has no route permit, fitness certificate: BRTA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 08:42 pm

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has said the bus that killed four people in Boliarpur of Savar did not have a route permit, updated fitness and tax certificates.

Two scientists, an engineer and the driver of a Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission staff bus were killed in a head-on collision with that bus Sunday (5 June).

Officials at the BRTA Savar office on Monday (6 June) said the bus named "Safe Line" responsible for the accident (Dhaka Metro Ba 14-5878) did not have a route permit.

Besides, the fitness period of the bus expired on 16 July 2014 and the tax period ended on 24 May 2015, reports Prothom Alo.

Savar BRTA inspector Sazzadur Rahman said if the bus driver is arrested, other information such as the bus's owner can be obtained.

4, including 3 Atomic Energy Commission officials, died in road accident

Savar Highway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Fazlul Haque filed a case against the driver of the bus under the Road Transport Act at Savar Model Police Station last night.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar Model Police Station Kazi Moinul Islam that the bus responsible for the accident was initially identified after watching CCTV video footage.

"An operation is being carried out to arrest the driver. Savar Highway Police are investigating the matter," he added.

Abdulla Hil Kafi, additional superintendent of Dhaka District Traffic Police, said, "The police is continuously monitoring the traffic to catch those drivers without licence and vehicles without proper documents. In addition, the BRTA conducts operations with its own manpower. It is never desirable to die prematurely in a tragic road accident. We will conduct a tough operation soon."

Four people, including three officials of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, have died and at least 12 have been injured in the accident. 

The deceased were identified as Senior Scientific Officer Arifuzzaman, Engineer Kauser Ahmed Rabbi, Scientific Officer Puja Sarkar, and driver Rajib.

At around 10am on Sunday, a passenger bus collided with the Atomic Energy Commission bus carrying its officials while taking a U-turn at Boliarpur area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar.

At that time, a Dhaka-bound truck also hit the front part of the bus, leaving two people dead on the spot and the rest died after being taken to hospital.

