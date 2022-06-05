4 killed in road accident, including 3 officials of Atomic Energy Research Establishment

Four people, including three officials of the Atomic Energy Research Establishment, were killed in a road accident at Savar in Dhaka.

The deceased were identified as Arifuzzaman, a senior scientific officer at the Atomic Energy Research Establishment; Kauser Ahmed Rabbi, an engineer, Puja Sarkar, a scientific officer and Rajib, driver of the bus carrying the officials, Savar Highway Police said, adding that t least 12 others were injured in the accident.

The injured have been indentified as Scientific Officer Subrata Saha, Robin Barman, Farzana Akhter, Leah, Shahabuddin, Md Imran Hossain Sourav, Nur Alam, Momin Byapari, Alamgir Alam Bhuiyan, Salam Bhuiyan, Rakonuzzaman and Tanvir.

"A passenger bus, while taking a U-turn at Boliarpur area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar around 10am, collided with a bus carrying officials of the Atomic Energy Research Establishment. At that moment, another Dhaka-bound truck hit the front of the bus, killing two people on the spot. The injured were rushed to Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital for treatment. Two more died later," the police said.

"The bodies were recovered from the spot after the incident and the injured were rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital for treatment,"Savar Highway Police OC Atiqur Rahman told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, after receiving the news of the accident, the Minister of Science and Technology, Yasif Osman and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Dr Md Azizul Haque rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

Both expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and sought medical treatment for the injured.

"The officials we have lost today have no replacement. Today we have lost a few very talented officials who were the wealth of the country. I pray to Allah to grant heaven to those who have been killed today and at the same time wish speedy recovery to those who have been injured," Science and Technology Minister Yassef Osman said.