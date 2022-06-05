4 killed in road accident, including 3 officials of Atomic Energy Research Establishment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 02:46 pm

Related News

4 killed in road accident, including 3 officials of Atomic Energy Research Establishment

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 02:46 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Four people, including three officials of the Atomic Energy Research Establishment, were killed in a road accident at Savar in Dhaka.

The deceased were identified as Arifuzzaman, a senior scientific officer at the Atomic Energy Research Establishment; Kauser Ahmed Rabbi, an engineer, Puja Sarkar, a scientific officer and Rajib, driver of the bus carrying the officials, Savar Highway Police said, adding that t least 12 others were injured in the accident. 

The injured have been indentified as Scientific Officer Subrata Saha, Robin Barman, Farzana Akhter, Leah, Shahabuddin, Md Imran Hossain Sourav, Nur Alam, Momin Byapari, Alamgir Alam Bhuiyan, Salam Bhuiyan, Rakonuzzaman and Tanvir.

"A passenger bus, while taking a U-turn at Boliarpur area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar around 10am, collided with a bus carrying officials of the Atomic Energy Research Establishment.  At that moment, another Dhaka-bound truck hit the front of the bus, killing two people on the spot. The injured were rushed to Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital for treatment. Two more died later," the police said. 

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

"The bodies were recovered from the spot after the incident and the injured were rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital for treatment,"Savar Highway Police OC Atiqur Rahman told The Business Standard. 

Meanwhile, after receiving the news of the accident, the Minister of Science and Technology, Yasif Osman and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Dr Md Azizul Haque rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

Both expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and sought medical treatment for the injured.

"The officials we have lost today have no replacement. Today we have lost a few very talented officials who were the wealth of the country. I pray to Allah to grant heaven to those who have been killed today and at the same time wish speedy recovery to those who have been injured," Science and Technology Minister Yassef Osman said.  

Top News

road accident / Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

3h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

5h | Panorama
Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

1d | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

29m | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

39m | Videos
JU students teaching underprivileged children

JU students teaching underprivileged children

59m | Videos
Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%