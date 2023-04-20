Bus counters capitalise on holidaymakers' rush to go home charging them extra in fares

Soukhin Paribahan's supervisor Hanif was standing at the Mohakhali inter-district bus terminal today. He noticed the stream of passengers trying to get on a Mymensingh-bound bus. So he kept calling out to them, "Mymensingh Tk500, Mymensingh Tk500".

Conductors of several other buses including Alam Asia, Baram, Imam standing next to Soukhin Paribahan were also seen clamouring to pick up passengers for Tk500.

The fare they were charging is about Tk170 higher than the regular rate set by the government for the Dhaka-Mymensingh route.

This was quite striking because there is no mention of extra charges for tickets except just the regular rates.

The scenario was the same in other long-distance bus terminals, including Mohakhali, Sayedabad, Jatrabari, Gabtoli, and Gulistan, in the capital.

Passengers were seemingly exploited as bus conductors tried to capitalise on holidaymakers' rush to go home to their families and relatives, making the anticipation of a peaceful journey somewhat uncomfortable.

Bus tickets of most of the well-known transport companies, including Shyamoli, Hanif, Sohag, Greenline, Saint Martin, Nabeel, were sold out in advance. Taking advantage of this, lesser-known buses were charging higher fares.

A few well-known buses were also seen charging extra.

Safiullah of Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh, said he was absolutely bewildered when he got to the Mohakhali bus counter. He was headed to Mymensingh to his loved ones on a bus ride which usually costs Tk1,200 for his four-member family.

But this time, the bus counters were charging Tk2,000 for four tickets.

The non-AC bus fare from Sayedabad to Barishal is Tk500-Tk550 during normal days. On Thursday morning, most of the buses, including Hanif, Shyamoli, Sakura, BMF, Golden Line, were taking Tk700-Tk800 from passengers.

A couple of passengers headed to Barishal from Hanif paid Tk1,600 in bus fare. But they noticed that the ticket did not mention the additional charge.

When asked why the additional fare, the person at the counter said, "This is the current fare. Don't go if you don't like it. We have no shortage of passengers."

The Ekushey Express increased the fare to Tk600 from Tk540 for a trip from Sayedabad to Noakhali.

When asked why they charged an extra Tk60, Master Alam, who is in charge of the counter, said, "It's the bus owner's decision. There is nothing we can do."

The fare for Barishal-bound buses says Tk500 on the list drawn at the counter of Shakura transports, but an extra Tk20 was being charged while the next door counter of Jubayer Paribahan was asking for Tk700.

When asked to explain the price rise, the man at the counter Solaiman said, "Our buses go up to Kuakata. That's why the rate is a little higher."

A police control room was set up by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for the Eid pilgrims at the Mohakhali bus terminal.

Asked about the matter, Majeharul Islam, officer in charge of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station, said besides other agencies of the government, the police also have the responsibility to take appropriate measures regarding the collection of additional fares.

However, no action has been taken as no complaint has been filed in this regard so far, he said.

According to the control room set up by the Road Transport and Highways Department at the BRTA office, the complaint regarding the excess fare is actually being handled by mobile courts. If the issue is found to be true, the counter concerned is fined.

Executive Engineer Ali Ahmed Khan of the Roads and Highways Department, also the officer in charge of the control room, said at two counters, Miami Transport and Asia Aircon at Arambar intersection in Motijheel, the fare for Dhaka-Cumilla tickets was charged Tk400 instead of Tk300.

Following a complaint, the magistrate fined Tk2,000 to each counter, and also ordered a fare chart to be put up for passengers.

He also said appropriate action is being taken whenever complaints of excess fare are coming in.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun visited the Nabinagar-Chandra highway and told reporters, "I did not see any issue of charging high fares.

"But if journalists get such complaints, let us know. We will take all measures necessary to facilitate the journey of passengers," he added.