BUET student Fardin committed suicide: DB 

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Noor Parash committed suicide, Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid has said.

He disclosed the information while briefing reporters at the DB office Wednesday (14 December).

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battallion (RAB) has announced that it made breakthrough in investigating the death of Fardin and a press briefing will be held on the matter Wednesday.

The briefing will be held at RAB Media Centre in Karwanbazar around 7:30pm, RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin told The Business Standard.

Fardin was a 3rd-year student of BUET's civil engineering department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case in connection with his son's killing with Rampura Police Station on the same day.

