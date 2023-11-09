BSF kills 15-year-old boy along Rajshahi border

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) while he was cutting grass at Diar Manikchak border in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi on Thursday.

The deceased was Samirul Islam alias Samiul of Barinagar village of Char Ashariadah union of the upazila.

The incident happened at the border on Thursday morning.

Locals said Samiul went to cut grass on the land near Diyar Manikchak border around 9:30am. At that time, BSF soldiers of Char Ashariadah outpost on the Indian border fired three rounds at Samirul. He died on the spot.

Commander of 53 Battalion Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Lt Col Nahid Hossain said he visited the spot in the afternoon after receiving information about the incident. The body was later recovered.

Ashraful Haque Bhola, chairman of Char Ashariadah UP, said, "There is a barbed wire fence on the border of the area. There are sometimes warnings not to let anyone go near the barbed wire fence. However, Samirul was cutting grass 150 yards inside Bangladesh from the zero line of the border. The BSF opened fire in a completely provocative manner. When they see someone approaching the barbed wire of the border, they shoot."

Atiqul Islam, Godagari Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said BGB members recovered the body of the boy. The body will be handed over to the family and necessary action will be taken in this regard according to the law.