BSF kills 1 in Noagaon, injures another in Lalmonirhat border regions

Bangladesh

UNB
26 March, 2024, 01:40 pm
26 March, 2024, 01:45 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A Bangladeshi cattle trader was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Naogaon, and another was injured in Lalmonirhat early today (26 March)​​​​​​.

Al Amin, 38, fell victim to gunfire by the BSF near the Nitpur border area of the Pashur upazila of the district. The incident took place approximately two kilometres inside the Indian territory adjacent to the Malda district.

Lt Col Mohammad Sadikur Rahman, commanding officer of the 16th Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), said that Al Amin was a resident of the Kallanipara village of the Nitpur area.

According to reports, last night, a group of Bangladeshi nationals, including Al Amin, attempted to smuggle cattle from India into Bangladesh through the Malda border area.

When they were returning to Bangladesh early this morning, members of the 159th BSF Battalion stationed in the Tokkapara camp opened fire, resulting in Al Amin being fatally shot.

Following the incident, the BSF took custody of Al Amin's body for further procedures.

In Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila, a Bangladeshi national was injured in gunfire by the BSF near the Durgapur border area early today.

The injured Liton Mia, 19, was detained by the BSF.

According to locals, Liton, along with a group of four others, attempted to smuggle cattle by crossing the border pillar 923 in the Durgapur border area.

Upon detecting their illegal entry, the BSF personnel from the 75th Battalion stationed at the Rathar camp fired shots at them. While others managed to escape, Liton was wounded by gunfire.

Lt Col Mofazzal Hossain Akand, Commanding Officer (CO) of 15th Battalion of BGB in Lalmonirhat, said he has initiated inquiries to ascertain the facts and has also sent a protest letter regarding the matter.

BSF / Bangladesh-India border / Border killing / Bangladesh

