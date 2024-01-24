BSF hands over body of BGB member two days after killing

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 02:16 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

 

India's Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday handed over the body of a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) member, who was shot by BSF members two days ago.

The deceased, Raisuddin, 35, was posted at the BGB-49 Battalion in Jashore.

Jashore 49-BGB Commanding Officer (CO) Lt. Colonel Ahmed Hasan Jamil and Assistant Director Masud Rana received the body. The body was sent to Jashore General Hospital.

Later, the body will be handed over to his family in Chapainawabganj

The BGB member succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in India, BGB said on Tuesday.

According to a BGB press release, a patrol team of BGB challenged a gang of cattle smugglers when they were intruding into Bangladesh from India, adjacent to Jhelepara post area under the Benapole upazila, around 5:30 am on Monday.

At one stage of the chase, the smugglers went back inside Indian territory, it reads, adding that BGB personnel Raisuddin got separated from the patrol team amid dense fog.

Though initially he was not found, later it was known through several sources that he was injured in BSF firing and was undergoing treatment in an Indian hospital.

The BGB demanded a proper investigation into the incident and sent a protest note to their Indian counterparts.

