Brace for foggy weather: Met Office

A light to thick blanket of fog is likely to envelop large parts of Bangladesh for up to 12 hours from Friday midnight.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and northern part of the country and light to moderate fog elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in its latest bulletin.

The weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country, it added. "Night and day temperatures may fall slightly over the country."

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 8.4°C in Badalgachhi of Rajshahi division in the last 24 hours till 6am Friday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 29.6°C in Teknaf of Chattogram division.