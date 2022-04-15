Thundershowers to bring relief from sizzling summer heat

The nor'wester season has finally arrived, ready to bring the much-needed reprieve to the people of this country from the sizzling summer heat.

Seven divisions of Bangladesh are likely to witness rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in the next 24 hours.

"Showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds are likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram divisions," the Met office said in a bulletin on Friday.

However, weather may remain mainly dry with temporary cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga and it may continue, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. In an extended outlook the department predicts continuation of rain or thunder showers.