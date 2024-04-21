Rain likely in Mymensingh, Sylhet,

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions amid the ongoing heatwave. 

The rains may be accompanied by hails at isolated places, said a regular bulletin of the Met Office today (21 April).

The bulletin also said very severe heat wave is sweeping over Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga districts. Severe heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and parts of Khulna divisions and the district of Rajshahi. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal division and rest part of Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Chandpur and Rangamati and it may continue.

Day temperature may rise by (1-2)°C over Rangpur division and it may remain nearly unchanged, said the Met Office.

Elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to increase of Moisture incursion, the discomfort may persists.

The severe heatwave that has been gripping the country over the past two weeks turned deadly with at least two people dying reportedly from heatstroke today.

Considering the severity of the situation, National University colleges, as well as primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools across the country, have been closed for a week.

