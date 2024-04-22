Special prayers offered in Kushtia asking for rain

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 03:44 pm

Related News

Special prayers offered in Kushtia asking for rain

Locals are suffering as there has been no rain for about a month as rivers, drains, canals, beels and ponds dry up.

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 03:44 pm
People praying for rain in Kushtia amid intense heatwave on 22 April 2024. Photo: TBS
People praying for rain in Kushtia amid intense heatwave on 22 April 2024. Photo: TBS

A special prayer was offered at Kumarkhali in Kushtia for salvation from the intense heat and asking for rain from the Almighty.

Locals organised the prayers under the open sky at Kharilar Beel of Ballabpur village in Jaduboyra Union of the upazila around 8:45am today (22 April).

About 200 people of different ages from Ballabhpur, Rasulpur, Bhabanipur, Jotmora and Barichara villages of the union participated in it. Maulana Mufti Nasir Uddin Al Faridi, teacher of Rasulpur Madrasa's Hefazkhana, led the prayers. Organisers said special prayers will be held again at the same place tomorrow (22 April) and Wednesday at 8am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Locals are suffering as there has been no rain for about a month. Rivers, drains, canals, beels and ponds have dried up. There is no water in shallow tube wells and irrigation pumps due to falling water levels, locals said. Farmers, too, have lamented the destruction of crop fields. Amid such a situation, a special prayer was organised for the rain.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Farmer Mirazul Rahman Biswas said there is no rain, there is no water in the tube-wells and pumps. Crops are being destroyed. "So, I cried to Allah asking for rain," he added.

Kumarkhali Meteorological Officer Mamunur Rashid said the temperature remains in the range of 33 to 35 °C in the morning. But around 3pm it rises to 39 to 41 °C. According to him, there has been no rain for almost a month and there is not much possibility of rain as well.

Maulana Russel Molla, assistant teacher of Qawmi Hafezia Madrasa, Dahkhola South Bhabanipur, said people, animals and plants are suffering due to lack of rainfall for a long time. That's why they prayed for rain.

Prayer / rain / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

4h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

23h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

Police entered Hulhulia village after 100 years

52m | Videos
Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

Iran is getting Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia

1h | Videos
What can be done to combat the effects of climate change?

What can be done to combat the effects of climate change?

2h | Videos
Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

3h | Videos