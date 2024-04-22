Special prayers offered in Kushtia asking for rain

A special prayer was offered at Kumarkhali in Kushtia for salvation from the intense heat and asking for rain from the Almighty.

Locals organised the prayers under the open sky at Kharilar Beel of Ballabpur village in Jaduboyra Union of the upazila around 8:45am today (22 April).

About 200 people of different ages from Ballabhpur, Rasulpur, Bhabanipur, Jotmora and Barichara villages of the union participated in it. Maulana Mufti Nasir Uddin Al Faridi, teacher of Rasulpur Madrasa's Hefazkhana, led the prayers. Organisers said special prayers will be held again at the same place tomorrow (22 April) and Wednesday at 8am.

Locals are suffering as there has been no rain for about a month. Rivers, drains, canals, beels and ponds have dried up. There is no water in shallow tube wells and irrigation pumps due to falling water levels, locals said. Farmers, too, have lamented the destruction of crop fields. Amid such a situation, a special prayer was organised for the rain.

Farmer Mirazul Rahman Biswas said there is no rain, there is no water in the tube-wells and pumps. Crops are being destroyed. "So, I cried to Allah asking for rain," he added.

Kumarkhali Meteorological Officer Mamunur Rashid said the temperature remains in the range of 33 to 35 °C in the morning. But around 3pm it rises to 39 to 41 °C. According to him, there has been no rain for almost a month and there is not much possibility of rain as well.

Maulana Russel Molla, assistant teacher of Qawmi Hafezia Madrasa, Dahkhola South Bhabanipur, said people, animals and plants are suffering due to lack of rainfall for a long time. That's why they prayed for rain.