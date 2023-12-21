Boeing offers to sell two aircraft to Biman Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 04:21 pm

FILE PHOTO: A model of Boeing 737 Max airliner is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A model of Boeing 737 Max airliner is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

US-based aviation giant Boeing has recently offered to sell two wide-body aircraft to Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Shafiul Azim, MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines confirmed the news at an event organised by the Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum in Dhaka on Thursday.

"Boeing has made offers to sell two wide bodies. There is also an offer from Airbus," he said.

"We are scrutinising. We will buy the one which is good for us. Biman will not take any decision that will harm the business," he added.

Recently, a delegation of Boeing met the managing director of Biman.

