Aviation minister directs Biman to talk to Boeing on Dreamliner technical issues

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan MP has directed Biman to talk to the Boeing company about technical defects raised by a former Boeing engineer regarding the Dreamliner-787 model aircraft.

During a telephone conversation with Biman's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shafiul Azim today (20 April), he said since the Dreamliner aircraft in the fleet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were new, there was nothing to worry about regarding the technical issues.

He, however, said the issue needs to be clarified after discussion with an eye towards the future and in the interest of ensuring passenger safety.

Biman's managing director and CEO said Biman was in constant communication with Boeing on technical and maintenance issues and he would give more details on this soon.

Last week, Boeing quality engineer Sam Salehpour alleged that the company dismissed safety concerns about the assembly of its 787 and 777 jets that fly international routes

Salehpour has claimed that Boeing failed to adequately shim, or use a thin piece of material to fill tiny gaps in a manufactured product, an omission that could cause premature fatigue failure over time in some areas of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

His claims, which are being investigated by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), include remarks that he saw workers "jumping on the pieces of the aeroplane to get them to align."