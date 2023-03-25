Body found in missing car owned by Rooppur power plant's MD

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 04:54 pm

Two days after the car went missing, police on Saturday recovered a body from the Toyota Prado owned by Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant's Russian Managing Director Yuri Fedarov.

The deceased was identified as the car's driver Samrat Ali, 27, from Pabna's Ishwardi area, said Kumarkhali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Mohsin Hossain.

"The luxury car has been lying abandoned in the Sadipur Ghat area for the last two days. After stench started emanating from inside that car, police rushed there and recovered the body this morning," he said.

Police have arrested a woman from Ishwardi upazila over the incident.

According to a local shopkeeper, the car was there since last Wednesday.

"Locals initially thought someone left the car by the bank of Padma River and crossed it for work. However, after it started emitting a foul smell they informed the police," he told the Business Standard.

