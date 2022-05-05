Body of a Bangladeshi found in Saudi Arabia goat farm

The Saudi police on 1 May recovered the blood-stained body of a Bangladeshi expatriate Abdur Rahman from a goat farm at Al Harmoliah area near the capital Riyadh of Saudi Arabia.

Although the Saudi police recovered the body on Sunday, the family of the deceased came to know about the incident on Thursday.

Referring to the relative's statement who lives in Saudi Arabia, the family members of Abdur Rahman said that Rahman was killed by a Sudanese colleague and his body was found by the roadside. The owner of the goat farm publicised the killing as a road accident.

Abdur Rahman was a resident of Char Laurench union of Komolnagar upazila of Lakkhipur. He went to Saudi Arabia in 2019.

The family members of Abdur Rahman alleged that although the Saudi police earlier detained a Saudi citizen and Sudanese in this connection, they released them later.

Rahman's family has become helpless, losing their only earning member.

Lucky Begum, mother of Abdur Rahman, told The Business Standard that she had talked with her son the day before Eid when she heard Abdur Rahman's scream. After that he could not be reached on the phone.

As they could not connect him for two consecutive days, the family members then contacted the son-in-law Md Yusuf, also an expat in Saudi Arabia.

During his search to Al Harmoliah, Yousuf came to know that Rahman and the Sudanese had a fight one day ago and his body was found the next day.

Yusuf then found the body of Abdur Rahman at the hospital morgue.

Although Abdur Rahman went to Saudi Arabia through a relative, the job was very difficult for him as he had to work in a desert. He had no holiday even during Covid and was often tortured physically. He spent two years there in a difficult situation after which he fled from that place and joined the present job ultimately ending up in another desert.

But Rahman often got into some kind of brawl with his Sudanese colleagues at the new workplace.

Meanwhile, a footage which went viral on social media, it was found that Abdur Rahman had an injury at the back of his head and his whole body was unharmed.

When asked, the Komolnagar Thana OC Md Solaiman said that no one has informed them yet regarding this incident. The police will go to the victims' house to know more, he added.

Komolnagar upazila nirbahi officer Md Kamruzzaman said that the administration would help the family in bringing the body of Abdur Rahman.