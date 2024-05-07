Hajj visa holders restricted to Jeddah, Medina, and Mecca: Saudi Arabia

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019/ Reuters

Saudi Arabia has specified that in 2024, only a Hajj visa will enable pilgrims to partake in the sacred rituals of Hajj, with travel strictly limited to the cities of Jeddah, Medina, and Mecca.

"It is not valid for work, residency, or travel outside these areas, with violations potentially leading to a ban on future Hajj participation and deportation," said the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry clarified that all international visitors, except those from GCC countries requiring a Hajj permit, must obtain a Hajj visa, reports Gulf News.

"The visa is only valid for the duration of the Hajj season, and visa holders are also not allowed to perform Umrah during this time or engage in any employment, paid or unpaid."

To facilitate the process, the official website of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah now offers electronic registration for the Hajj visa through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' visa platform.

Applicants must register by the 7th of Dhu Al Hijjah or until the quota of pilgrims is reached.

The application process includes logging into the visa platform, selecting the appropriate services, and following the instructions to upload necessary documents.

Applications are typically processed within three working days, and it is advised to apply well in advance to ensure compliance with all regulations.