BNP stages protest, blocks road near National Press Club

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) staged a protest rally demanding better medical treatment for BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in abroad and unconditional release in the cases against her.

The protestors brought out small rallies from various locations of the city and finally took position on the road in front of the National Press Club on Sunday (12 June) morning.

As time passed by, the number of BNP activists joining the protest increased causing traffic congestion surrounding the areas in the capital's Paltan and Bijoynagar.

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcers including police have been deployed in front of the press club to avoid any untoward situation surrounding the BNP rally.

The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present as the chief guest at the protest rally jointly organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units of BNP.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman presided over the meeting while Member Secretaries of the two units of the organisation Rafiqul Alam Monju and Aminul Haque led the procession.

Also present were Abdus Salam, a member of the BNP chairperson's advisory council, and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary general.

Speakers at the rally said, "We urge you [the government] to release Khaleda Zia immediately and allow for her to go abroad for medical treatment. Otherwise, you will be responsible if anything happens to her. The movement has started, we will return home only after the fall of this government."