BNP stages protest, blocks road near National Press Club

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 01:05 pm

Related News

BNP stages protest, blocks road near National Press Club

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 01:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) staged a protest rally demanding better medical treatment for BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in abroad and unconditional release in the cases against her.

The protestors brought out small rallies from various locations of the city and finally took position on the road in front of the National Press Club on Sunday (12 June) morning.

As time passed by, the number of BNP activists joining the protest increased causing traffic congestion surrounding the areas in the capital's Paltan and Bijoynagar.

Meanwhile, a large number of law enforcers including police have been deployed in front of the press club to avoid any untoward situation surrounding the BNP rally.

The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present as the chief guest at the protest rally jointly organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units of BNP.

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman presided over the meeting while Member Secretaries of the two units of the organisation Rafiqul Alam Monju and Aminul Haque led the procession.

Also present were Abdus Salam, a member of the BNP chairperson's advisory council, and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint secretary general.

Speakers at the rally said, "We urge you [the government] to release Khaleda Zia immediately and allow for her to go abroad for medical treatment. Otherwise, you will be responsible if anything happens to her. The movement has started, we will return home only after the fall of this government."

 

Top News

BNP protest / Khaleda Zia / Medical Treatment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

4h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

3h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

6h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

4h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

4h | Videos
Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

CU graffiti – Through art we feel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended