BNP men gearing up for youth rally at Suhrawardy

Leaders and activists of BNP-affiliated organisations namely Juba Dal, Chatra Dal and Sechchasebak Dal are gathering at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan to attend the pre-announced youth rally on Saturday (22 July) at noon.

Activists are marching towards Shuhrawardy Udyan and gathering around Ramna Park, Engineering Institute, and Matsya Bhavan.

They were seen chanting slogans demanding Sheikh Hasina's resignation, dissolution of parliament and establishment of a caretaker government in view of their one-point demand.

Numerous banners, festoons and posters have been hung around the rally ground.

Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the rally as the chief guest and announce additional programmes, according to BNP sources.

"Our youth rally will be with the youngsters deprived of voting rights and jobs. Already we have successfully held youth rallies in five divisions. BNP's movement is not to get power. BNP is protesting to return people's right to vote and freedom of speech," Jubo Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku said at a press conference on Friday.

He also called on everyone to come to the streets unitedly against the government.

Chhatra Dal central General Secretary Saif Mahmud Jewel said, "Under the leadership of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Chhatra Dal continues to motivate the young generation across the country. We will achieve one-point demand through peaceful movements Insha'Allah."

Three wings of the BNP announced to hold the youth rally in the six divisions of the country to encourage young voters to participate in the party's ongoing movement to restore democracy.

Photo: TBS

The programme has already been held in the Chattogram Division, Rajshahi Division and Rangpur Division.