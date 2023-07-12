BNP declares one-point demand to oust govt, announces countrywide silent march on 18 July

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has declared a one-point demand to oust the government during the rally held in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan today.

The opposition party also announced a march programme across the country on 18 July. And in Dhaka, marches will be held from 10am to 4pm from Gabtali to Jatrabari on 18 and on 19 July a march programme will be held from Uttara to Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka.

"We have only one demand, that is ousting this government and holding a free and fair election under a non-partisan government," said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

BNP along with about 36 other political parties have decided to adopt this one-point movement, said the BNP leader.

He said, the demand includes dissolving the current parliament and holding the election under a non-partisan government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today's announcement is a historic moment in Bangladesh's political history. This declaration is a declaration to liberate the nation, to regain the nation's lost democracy.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "In the last 18 years, they have destroyed and looted this country. BNP leader Ilias Ali, former MP of Laksam Hiru, BNP leader Parvez Chowdhury Alam – along with hundreds of activists have gone missing. Thousands of activists were killed."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "They have even destroyed the judiciary system, Khadijatul Kubra, a student of Jagannath University, is in jail for eight months today under the Digital Security Act. She is not even being granted bail from the court."

Commenting that this government is anti-Bangladesh, this government is anti-democracy and anti-sovereignty, Fakhrul said, "Today, it has been 10 years that this government has not been able to solve the problems of the Rohingyas. In fact, they do not have the ability to solve the problems of the Rohingyas."

He also said, Justice Khairul Haque should be tried, because he has canceled the judgment for forming a caretaker government, signed the judgment after 16 months of retirement – Khairul Haque has destroyed the election system in the country."

BNP called for a mass rally in front of the party's Central Office in Naya Paltan.

Tens of thousands of the BNP leaders and activities thronged the area to attend the rally.

A large number of members of law enforcement agencies were deployed in the Nayapaltan area to maintain law and order.

After noon, the rally spread to Motijheel, Notre Dame College, Arambagh, Fakirapool, Shantinagar, Malibagh, Mouchak, Kakrail, Nightingale, Mats Bhavan, Segunbagicha, Vijay Nagar, Paltan Mor areas.

Mirza Abbas, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said, "The Awami League is holding a peace meeting. Their assembly is so small, it can be called a meeting, not an assembly.

"Their rally is the size of only a small portion of the BNP rally. Soon, there will be no people in their gatherings," he added.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said "Sheikh Hasina knows that she has to leave, she also knows which country she will get a visa for and which country she won't. There is no compromise with them, there will be no elections in Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina."

He complained about arresting BNP activists on the way to the rally, stopping the bus and harassing them during the rally.

Abdul Moin Khan, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said, "This government has killed democracy in the country and established a tyranny, deprived of human rights. Awami League is taking away all the rights of people in Bangladesh, so our 1-point demand is ousting the Awami League government."

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Today's announcement matches the announcement of Ziaur Rahman in the 1971 liberation war."

Khasru warned the judges of the judicial department, saying, "Today's judges have fallen under the visa policy due to their misdeeds such as helping them steal votes, accepting false cases, etc. I warned the judges, no one will be exempted, the judges should not help steal votes."

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convenor Aman Ullah Aman presided over the rally.

In the rally, Aman Ullah Aman said, "This government will fall within two months. Bangladesh will be a country of movements, Dhaka will be a city of movements after the announcement of the 1-point programme today."

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP convener Abdus Salam said, Sheikh Hasina asked where she will go after leaving Ganabhaban? We want to tell her; The old jail where you put Begum Khaleda Zia will be your place. We will renovate the old jail. But don't you dream of a new prison."

BNP Joint Secretary General Habib un Nabi Khan Sohel said, time has come for Awami League to escape.