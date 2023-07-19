AL, BNP and the police, all vie for taking control of the street

As the AL and the BNP ramp up their diatribes, the police have stepped in too with its own stern warnings and it seems all want to be at the wheel in the coming days ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election stoking fears of increasing street violence.

At Wednesday's rally in the capital, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said the party would no longer tolerate suppression and give a fitting reply. "How can we spare you when you throw brickbats and stones from Bangla College [Mirpur] while we are staging our march? It won't happen. The days of sparing you are over. No one else will be spared as we have to protect our rights," he said. "We will no longer tolerate your torture. We will respond to atrocities," he added.

Later at the AL's peace rally on the same day, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Quit your movements and take part in the polls. In the last election, you got only seven [seats]...It is up to you whether you will take part in the polls. But if you want to foil it, then we will resist you."

But even while speaking of resistance, Quader asked party members to exercise caution. "Please remain calm. They [BNP] want to create chaos. But we are in power, why would we engage in chaos."

A day before, on Tuesday, after clashes in at least eight districts, police filed more than three dozen cases against named and unnamed perps, suing over 400 named activists of BNP and over a thousand unnamed persons.

Current actions by law enforcers hint that the police have changed tack to a hardline approach evidenced by the number of case-filings to prevent the BNP and other opposition parties from carrying out their programmes.

The BNP, meanwhile, has announced its one-point movement to topple the government and restore a non-partisan election time government.

Party brass say the party's tactic is street agitation for which it has instructed its leaders and activists from the top tier to the grassroots.

The ruling AL also has vowed to occupy the streets answering rallies with rallies.

Although sporadic incidents of politically-charged skirmishes were reported in February and May, a sort of political peace prevailed since the US visa restrictions were announced on 24 May.

The peace held for a month-and-a-half, coming to a violent end last Tuesday when clashes broke out during the BNP's countrywide rallies.

Although tension had been simmering, it came to a boil when Hero Alom, who was campaigning for the Dhaka-17 seat, was assaulted outside a polling station in the capital's Banani on Monday.

The attack came at a time when the European Union Election Exploratory Mission was in the Gulshan area holding meetings over the election environment in Bangladesh.

The US, UN, EU and Amnesty International all released statements condemning the attack on Hero Alom. The statements prompted Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen to term the statements unacceptable.

Earlier on 14 July, US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya urged political parties in Bangladesh to reject violence and support a genuinely peaceful democratic process following her two-day visit to the country.

On Wednesday, four cases were filed with Laksmipur Sadar police station against over 3,700 people on various charges related to clashes during BNP's march programme in the district. Of the cases, two were filed by police against 3,555 people with 55 named and the remaining unnamed. Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, central publicity secretary of BNP, has been made the main accused in the two cases.

But Tuesday, chaos broke loose, as chases and counter-chases, police action, use of tear gas and rubber bullet to break up demos and processions by the police and a death from injuries was reported amid scores of injuries in Dhaka, Bogura, Khagrachhari, Pirojpur, Feni, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Lakshmipur.

Now the police, BNP and AL are all strategising on how to take control of the situation, reveals sources in the police and the two parties.

The blueprint seems simple enough: control the streets and you control the game.

The police plan

The police maintain that they aren't being harsh on BNP men, but they are taking a hardline approach to maintain law and order.

An official of the Dhaka Range Police, under the condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard that it was the BNP that had first attacked police.

"If police are being attacked, they have to respond," he added.

Bangladesh Police spokesman, Assistant Inspector General (media) Monzur Rahman told TBS that police aren't taking any side.

"It's the first and foremost duty of the police to maintain law and order. So, whoever becomes violent, the police have to stop them. While maintaining law and order, the police must be strict and take a hardline approach," he added.

TBS reached out to at least 20 police high and mid-level officials regarding Tuesday's violence.

Although none agreed to be named, the content of the comments was the same: A tough stance.

An official tasked with conducting operations told TBS: "As the violence returns and erupts, police must go hard. Everyone engaged in violence and vandalism will have to face the music in the coming days. That's the police's message to the offenders."

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the police headquarters held a special emergency meeting on 6 July to analyse the investigation into and trial of the cases filed against BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists since 2013 on charges of arson and violence.

Former election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain told The Business Standard that if the situation such as the one of 18 July continued, it will be very difficult to ensure a peaceful environment for the national elections.

He said the main responsibility of the government and the ruling party is to create the environment for an election.

BNP planning more programmes

Although nothing has been finalised, sources in the BNP said the party is chalking out a number of new programmes, including mass marches, rallies and demonstrations.

It isn't, however, confirmed whether those would be Dhaka-centric or countrywise.

The final decision will be taken after the meeting of the BNP Standing Committee.

At the rally in the capital yesterday, the BNP also announced a mourning rally to protest the killing of BNP worker Sajib Lakshmipur from 11am today.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told TBS that more programmes will be announced, once Wednesday's march ends.

"Also, we have a youth rally programme on 22 July," he said.

President of Cumilla South District BNP Aminur Rashid said the BNP would remain on the field regardless of how many times they were attacked.

"From now on we will be in the field with double the strength," he said.

On the issue of attacks, he said, "What is new? The Awami League has been suppressing us and filing cases against us for 15 years. We are not too concerned about them."

Meanwhile, Khulna Metropolitan BNP member secretary Shafiqul Islam said, "We are following the programme given by the high command of the party. If the party asks us to come to Dhaka, we will come to Dhaka. If the programme is set for a particular district, we will be there."

He said although there had been no call to go to Dhaka, one may yet come soon enough.

The BNP isn't the only party focused on programmes.

Zonayed Saki, convener of the Gono Songhoti Andolon, said their movement would not stop and instead they would have tougher programmes across the country including Dhaka.

He said details would be finalised in a meeting with the alliance on Friday.

Won't leave the field: AL

Instructions have been given to leaders and workers of the metropolitan, district, upazila ward and unit level as the Awami League vows to stand their ground in face of various programmes announced by the BNP, says party sources.

Talking to leaders and activists of central and local levels of the AL, it was learned that the party is gearing up to announce a number of programmes to counter those of the BNP.

Awami League Bogura District Unit President Mojibur Rahman Mojnu told TBS on Wednesday that the party central's instructions have already been given to ensure people vote for boat by highlighting various development activities of the government.

They have also been instructed to remain vigilant for the next 24 hours from Wednesday.

Caution has also been urged, with activists and supporters asked to remain calm and peaceful.

A leader of the AL's policy-making level said the party's metropolitan, district, upazila, union and unit level leaders have been asked to arrange mourning day programmes for the month of August and ensure large crowds for those.

In addition, the party's central unit has already announced public relations programmes at all levels of the party regarding the government's development activities throughout the month of September.

A party leader said more programmes will be announced based on what the BNP announces. But those would be peace or development processions.

Noakhali District Awami League President AHM Khairul told TBS that the BNP and its allies are trying to create anarchy as part of a one-point movement to demand a caretaker government and the resignation of the prime minister.

"We will not allow any kind of chaotic situation. No matter what day the BNP carries out its programme, the leaders and workers of Awami League and allied parties will be on the ground that day. Any attempt to create a chaotic situation will be resisted.

"We are always on guard. We have been asked to ensure maximum vigilance."

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahabubul Al Hanif told TBS that Awami League and its affiliated organisations will announce various programmes periodically.

Slew of cases

In the aftermath of Tuesday's violence, police began registering and filing cases against a number of BNP activists.

In Dhaka, a case was filed against 120 people over the violence in the Bangla College area on Tuesday. So far, eight people have been arrested over the incident.

In Kishoreganj, a case was filed against 89 BNP leaders and activists on charges of attacking police.

A total of 380 BNP leaders, activists were sued over clashes with police in Pirojpur, with 15 arrests made so far.

Khulna police also filed a case against 80 leaders and activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, BNP's associate bodies, on charges of obstructing police from performing duties, attacking them and vandalising vehicles.

Meanwhile, 211 Bogura BNP men were accused in 4 cases and the district general secretary has been arrested.

However, Laksmipur topped the list. Four cases were filed on Wednesday night against more than 3,700 people over clashes with police and the killing of BNP worker Sajib.

Police filed two cases with Laksmipur Sadar police station against 55 named and 3,500 unknown persons on charges of obstructing police duty, vandalism, hindering people's movement and creating chaos using explosive materials.

Besides, the brother of deceased Krishak Dal activist Sajib Hossen filed a separate case against unnamed perpetrators.

Another man Nurul Amin filed a case against 250 people over the vandalism of his house and cars under the Special Power Act.