BNP youth rally: Long tailback in Dhaka's Aminbazar entrance

Police set up a checkpost at the Aminbazar entrance of Dhaka ahead of BNP's youth rally today (22 July), causing a long tailback that goes past Baliarpur on the Dhaka-Aricha highway since the morning.

Thousands of office-bound passengers are suffering due to traffic congestion. One of them, Md Jasim said he hopped onto the bus from Dhamrai's Kalampur area at 6am and spent more than an hour between Boliarpur and Salehpur.

"I ended up getting off the bus and now trying to go as far as I can on foot," he said.

Ibrahim, another office-goer from Manikganj, echoed the same. "This seems like unnecessary harassment to me," he said.

In the Aminbazar checkpost, members of the district police were seen searching Dhaka-bound vehicles by setting up a barricade on the highway. They were questioning the passengers, especially those arriving by microbus, and checking vehicle documents.

Deepak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar Model police station said additional precautionary measures have been taken to prevent anyone from entering Dhaka to cause anarchy.

"The checking of vehicle documents is part of the traffic department's regular checkup," he added.

When asked about the sufferings of people due to the congestion caused by the checkpost, Deepak said, "There are no traffic jam. The vehicular movement is just slower due to the checkpost."

Three wings of the BNP announced to hold the youth rally in the six divisions of the country to encourage young voters to participate in the party's ongoing movement to restore democracy.

The Dhaka rally is scheduled to be held on Saturday. It has already been held in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.