BNP youth rally: Long tailback in Dhaka's Aminbazar entrance

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 09:51 am

Related News

BNP youth rally: Long tailback in Dhaka's Aminbazar entrance

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 09:51 am
BNP youth rally: Long tailback in Dhaka&#039;s Aminbazar entrance

Police set up a checkpost at the Aminbazar entrance of Dhaka ahead of BNP's youth rally today (22 July), causing a long tailback that goes past Baliarpur on the Dhaka-Aricha highway since the morning. 

Thousands of office-bound passengers are suffering due to traffic congestion. One of them, Md Jasim said he hopped onto the bus from Dhamrai's Kalampur area at 6am and spent more than an hour between Boliarpur and Salehpur. 

"I ended up getting off the bus and now trying to go as far as I can on foot," he said.

Ibrahim, another office-goer from Manikganj, echoed the same. "This seems like unnecessary harassment to me," he said.  

In the Aminbazar checkpost, members of the district police were seen searching Dhaka-bound vehicles by setting up a barricade on the highway. They were questioning the passengers, especially those arriving by microbus, and checking vehicle documents.

Deepak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar Model police station said additional precautionary measures have been taken to prevent anyone from entering Dhaka to cause anarchy.

"The checking of vehicle documents is part of the traffic department's regular checkup," he added. 

When asked about the sufferings of people due to the congestion caused by the checkpost, Deepak said, "There are no traffic jam. The vehicular movement is just slower due to the checkpost."

Three wings of the BNP announced to hold the youth rally in the six divisions of the country to encourage young voters to participate in the party's ongoing movement to restore democracy.

The Dhaka rally is scheduled to be held on Saturday. It has already been held in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. 

Top News

BNP youth rally / Aminbazar / traffic congestion / Long tailback / Dhaka-Aricha Highway / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Shaoil bazar: How thread recycling market created employment for thousands

1h | Panorama
A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

20h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

20h | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

20h | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

1d | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1d | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results