BNP leader Annie walks out of prison

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 10:29 am

Related News

BNP leader Annie walks out of prison

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 10:29 am
Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie. Photo: TBS
Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie. Photo: TBS

BNP Publicity Secretary and Media Cell Member Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie has been released from prison. 

He was released from Kamishpur jail at 1:50pm yesterday (15 February).

BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed this information to TBS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 10 October last year, the police surrounded Annie's house in Dhanmondi around 2am. The members of the law and order forces arrested him by breaking the door of the house.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury were also freed from jail on bail yesterday after nearly three and a half months of their arrest before the 12th parliamentary election.

In total, 11 cases were filed against Fakhrul and 10 against Khasru related to the violence during the rally. Fakhrul was detained on 29 October, and Khasru on 3 November, both from their residences in Gulshan.

Top News

Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie / prison

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

1d | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

12h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

13h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

15h | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

16h | Videos