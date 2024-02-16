BNP leader Annie walks out of prison

BNP Publicity Secretary and Media Cell Member Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie has been released from prison.

He was released from Kamishpur jail at 1:50pm yesterday (15 February).

BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed this information to TBS.

On 10 October last year, the police surrounded Annie's house in Dhanmondi around 2am. The members of the law and order forces arrested him by breaking the door of the house.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury were also freed from jail on bail yesterday after nearly three and a half months of their arrest before the 12th parliamentary election.

In total, 11 cases were filed against Fakhrul and 10 against Khasru related to the violence during the rally. Fakhrul was detained on 29 October, and Khasru on 3 November, both from their residences in Gulshan.