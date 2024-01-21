HC orders Dhaka court to hear bail pleas of Mirza Abbas, Annie

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) ordered the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM) to hold hearings on the bail petitions of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and its Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie in separate cases.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order on Sunday (21 January) after hearing the petitions.

Advocate Joynul Abedin accompanied by advocate Sagir Hossain represented the BNP leaders while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad appeared for the state.

The HC also directed the CMM court to dispose of those within 15 days as per law.

On 28 October, police filed these cases following the violence over the BNP's grand rally in Dhaka's Paltan.

Of them, 10 cases were filed against Mirza Abbas at Ramna, Paltan and Dhaka Railway Police Stations and two cases against Annie at New Market and Dhanmondi Police Station.

On 10 January, the Dhaka CMM Court rejected their bail appeals.

Later, they filed separate writ petitions on 15 January seeking directives from the High Court to dispose of their cases upon acceptance of bail petitions.

BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Annie were arrested in October and have been in jail since.