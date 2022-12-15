BNP cheats in election, pushes country back when in power: PM

BNP cheats in election, pushes country back when in power: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today said BNP plays ducks and drakes with the election and people's voting rights side by side pushing the country behind whenever they come to power.

"Whenever BNP assumed power, they played the ducks and drakes with the elections and people's voting rights and this is its character," she said.

She also said BNP does it as it is not a party of the masses. "So, they don't care for the people as they consider power as something to enjoy and a chance of looting," she added.

The premier made the remark while addressing as the chief guest the triennial national council of the Bangladesh Jubo Mohila League (BJML), an affiliated body of the AL, at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

Referring to statistics of various developments carried out between the AL and BNP government, she said, "The trend of development continues. But, the development backtracked whenever the BNP came to power."

She said her government elevated the education rate to 65 percent from 45 and increased electricity generation to 4300MW from 3200MW after assuming power for the first time in 1996.

But the education ratio got down to 45 percent and electricity generation reduced to 32,00MW when BNP came to power for the second time in 2001, she said.

"BNP can only develop itself after opening Hawa Bhaban and Khawa Bhaban. They can do nothing for the welfare of the country and its people. For that reason the people have boycotted them time and again," she added.

The prime minister said the people know that their fate will only be changed whenever Awami League comes to power and it had helped achieve the country's independence under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and General Secretary of the Awami League Obaidul Quader addressed at the function as the special guest.

President of the Jubo Mohila League Nazma Akter presided over the council while its General Secretary Apu Ukil conducted it and presented the organisational report.

Earlier, the prime minister opened the council by hoisting the national flag and releasing pigeons, the symbol of peace and balloons.

She later witnessed a colourful cultural programme starting with playing the party song of the BJML.

A one minute silence was observed to show profound respect to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War, August 15, 1975 and all the democratic and progressive movements at the council.

Leaders, activists, councillors and delegates from across the country thronged the conference venue in thousands with colourful festoons, placards and banners to make the council a grand success.

The second and last council of the Bangladesh Jubo Mohila League, which was founded on July 6 in 2002, was held on March 11, 2017.

