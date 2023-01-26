BNP announces demos in Dhaka to press home 10-point-demand

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that demonstrations will be held throughout Dhaka to press home their 10-points demand which includes decreasing the prices of power and gas, ousting the current government, holding the next polls under a non-party caretaker government.

The party's North City Unit will take part in a protest walk starting from Badda Suvastu Valley and continue to Abul Hotel in Malibagh at 2pm on 28 January to restore democracy, said the BNP leader at a press conference in front of its Nayapaltan central office on Thursday (26 January).

BNP's South City unit will walk from Jatrabari to Shyampur at 2pm on 30 January.

Also, leaders and activists of BNP will walk from Gabtoli to Mirpur 10 intersection on 31 January.

Another walk will be held from Mugda to Malibagh on 1 February, said the BNP secretary general.

BNP organised a demonstration on Wednesday (25 January) in front of their party headquarters in Dhaka's Nayapaltan as part of the simultaneous movement to oust the current government.

At the rally, BNP leaders also protested against the introduction of one-party Baksal rule by Awami League on 25 January 1975.