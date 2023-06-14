BMD predicts rain or thundershowers in Dhaka, other divisions

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers in Dhaka and seven other divisions as monsoon is fairly active across the country and moderate over north Bay.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions; and at one or two places in Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," it said.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Gopalgonj, Rajshahi, and Pabna, and it may continue.

Day temperatures may rise slightly in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisahal and Chattogram divisions and remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. The nighttime temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

A trough of low lies over India's West Bengal to north Bay across southwestern part of Bangladesh.