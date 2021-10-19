BIWTA celebrates Sheikh Russel Day

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) on Monday (18 October) observed Sheikh Russel Day, marking the 58th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BIWTA arranged a discussion meeting, a prayer mahfil, a drawing and poetry recitation competition for children at its head office, said a press release.

The authorities distributed food to needy people in front of the head office.

BIWTA's Additional Secretary and Member (Finance) Md Nurul Alam, Joint Secretary and Member (Planning and Operation) Md Delwar Hossain, Joint Secretary and Member (Engineer) AKM Matiur Rahman were present at the programme.