Sheikh Russel will live forever in every child: BGB director general

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, BAM, ndc, psc (Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan, BAM, ndc, psc) said that the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman , Sheikh Russel will live on forever in spirit in every child.

"Sheikh Russel had a lively, friendly and serene personality. There is a Sheikh in every child. Russel lives and will live forever," the BGB chief said at a discussion meeting organised to celebrate "Sheikh Russel Day-2023" at the BGB headquarters in Dhaka (18 October), said a press release.

The BGB director general said, "Today is a special day for the Bengali nation. On this day in 1964 Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation, was born. The day is as happy as it is very sad. On 15 August, 1975, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and other members of his family unexpectedly fell victim to the worst and hellish murder in history. 10-year-old innocent child Sheikh Russell was not left out. Such a cruel event is rare in the history of the world."

He said BGB has been playing an important role in protecting the rights of children, especially in preventing child trafficking.

"In the future no child should be a victim of trafficking, should not be separated from their parents, should not be deprived of their rightful rights - this will be the solemn oath of today," he added.

The BGB chief also expressed his firm belief that every member of BGB will always carry out his duties with sincerity and dedication to ensure the rights of children in the future.

Apart from the BGB headquarters in Pilkhana, special prayers, documentary exhibitions and discussion meetings were organised in all regions, institutions, sectors and units of BGB across the country.