Presidency University celebrates Sheikh Russel's birthday

On the occasion of the 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Sheikh Russel Day" was celebrated with due dignity at the Presidency University on Wednesday (18 October), said a press release.

Various programs were organised in the afternoon in the auditorium of Presidency University in memory of Sheikh Russel.

Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University, Prof Dr Md Abdul Mannan Chowdhury highlighted the unique human qualities of Sheikh Russel.

"Sheikh Russel used to help people with great sincerity and had immense love for the common people in his heart," he added.

He also urged the new generation to be inspired by the ideals of Bangabandhu to make themselves good citizens of the nation and work for the establishment of a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

Advisors of Presidency University, the Dean of Engineering Faculty, the Dean of Business Faculty, the Registrar, heads of various departments, teachers, officers and students were also present at the event.