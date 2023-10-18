Presidency University celebrates Sheikh Russel's birthday

Education

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 09:24 pm

Related News

Presidency University celebrates Sheikh Russel's birthday

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 09:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of the 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "Sheikh Russel Day" was celebrated with due dignity at the Presidency University on Wednesday (18 October), said a press release. 

Various programs were organised in the afternoon in the auditorium of Presidency University in memory of Sheikh Russel.

Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University, Prof Dr Md Abdul Mannan Chowdhury highlighted the unique human qualities of  Sheikh Russel.

"Sheikh Russel used to help people with great sincerity and had immense love for the common people in his heart," he added.

He also urged the new generation to be inspired by the ideals of Bangabandhu to make themselves good citizens of the nation and work for the establishment of a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

Advisors of Presidency University, the Dean of Engineering Faculty, the Dean of Business Faculty, the Registrar, heads of various departments, teachers, officers and students were also present at the event.

Sheikh Russel Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

11m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World