Titas Gas observes 'Sheikh Russel Day'

On the occasion of the 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company celebrated "Sheikh Russel Day" today.

The celebration includes activities such as laying wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel at the company's head office, cutting a birthday cake at Titus Gas Adarsha High School, conducting painting sessions among students, organising quiz competitions, and hosting cultural contests.

The winners of these activities were awarded by Prof Md Harunur Rashid Mollah, managing director of Titus Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, reads a press release.

Senior officials of the company, members of the Officers Welfare Association, and CBA leaders were also present.

