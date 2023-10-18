Titas Gas observes 'Sheikh Russel Day'

Corporates

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 09:29 pm

Related News

Titas Gas observes 'Sheikh Russel Day'

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 09:29 pm
Titas Gas observes &#039;Sheikh Russel Day&#039;

On the occasion of the 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company celebrated "Sheikh Russel Day" today.

The celebration includes activities such as laying wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel at the company's head office, cutting a birthday cake at Titus Gas Adarsha High School, conducting painting sessions among students, organising quiz competitions, and hosting cultural contests.

The winners of these activities were awarded by Prof Md Harunur Rashid Mollah, managing director of Titus Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, reads a press release. 

Senior officials of the company, members of the Officers Welfare Association, and CBA leaders were also present.
 

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company / Sheikh Russel Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

17m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World